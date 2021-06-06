Emil DuVerney Jr., 74, of Bangor, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his home. Emil was born Dec. 19, 1946 in Chicago, son of the late Emil and Julia DuVerney.
Emil truly loved people. One of his favorite hobbies was playing cards with family and friends. He honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy and was very active with the Bangor American Legion Post. Emil was a gifted artist and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He served 36 years in the tool and die field for Fisher Body / General Motors in Kalamazoo retiring in 2006. After retirement his love to help those with special needs led him to return to the workforce at House on High where he worked the past 18 years.
Surviving are his children, Christine (Robert) Rene Becker, Calvin Scot DuVerney, Leticia (Thomas) Cape, Emil DuVerney III and Juan Miguel DuVerney; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rosa Mary Mariscal, Esperanza Serratos and Yolanda DuVerney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Annie Salinas, Beatrice Salinas, Gregory Compos and Alfred DuVerney.
Following his wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service was held on June 2, 2021 at Arlington Hill Cemetery, Bangor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bangor American Legion. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com