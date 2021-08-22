Erika A. Mock, 90, of Bangor, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Meadow Woods in Bloomingdale. Erika was born Nov. 3, 1930 in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Charles and Frances Westerfeld and had lived in Bangor since 1964.
She graduated from South Haven High School in 1949. Erika then went on to earn her nursing degree in 1953 from the Edward W. Sparrow Hospital School of Nursing in Lansing. After nursing school, Erika served as Dr. Cooper’s nurse in Bangor. She then went on and worked until retirement at South Haven Community Hospital. After retirement she continued to work as a nurse serving at the Martin Luther Nursing Home in South Haven.
Even outside of her chosen profession, Erika truly cared for other people. From dog sitting, house sitting or always willing to help anyone with anything, she was a genuine people person. Erika loved South Haven and especially cherished time spent at Lake Michigan. More than anything though, Erika loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Loretta (Tom) Korn, William (Tammie) Mock, Keith (Robin) Mock and Richard Mock; 6 grandchildren, Regina, Andrea (Peter), Brandon (Jessica), Rebecca, Jennifer (Andrew) and Levon (Sara); 13 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; 1 great great-granddaughter; a brother, Robert Gorman; sister-in-law, Gwyn Westerfeld; and several nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother George Westerfeld, a great-grandson, Brandon Walker and her dear friend Lois Cooper.
Following her wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service is being planned for a later date at Simpson United Methodist Church, Bangor. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Simpson United Methodist Church, Mission Point (Meadow Woods Nursing and Rehab), Sparrow Nurses School Alumnae or Caring Circle Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmiller funeralhome.com