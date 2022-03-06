Ernest Jordan, 80, of South Haven, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Born on Oct. 31, 1941 in Martinez, Ga. to Willie and Mattie Jordan. United in Marriage on Sept. 6, 1965 to Vera Flournoy.
Ernest is survived by wife of 57 years, Vera; son Trayton (Anna) Jordan; grandchildren, Christopher Jordan, Nicholas Piggee and Shenise Jordan; and great-grandchildren Crisselle Jordan and Caydeia Jordan. He is also survived by brothers Jimmy (Sarah) Jordan, Raymond (Faye) Jordan and Fletcher Jordan, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents and son Serran Scott.
Ernest graduated from South Haven High School, and received an associate degree from Lake Michigan College. He worked for Whirlpool as a machine repairman for 36 years until his retirement. After retirement, he spent summers working at DeGrandchamp Farms Ernest was a U of M and Detroit Lions fan and an overall sports fan. He attended many South Haven basketball games, keeping his own stats. Ernest was an avid hunter and fisherman, a member of the Wild Game Club in Benton Harbor and the Old Timers Club in Benton Harbor. He and Vera loved traveling and did it often, usually by car. They once traveled from Michigan through the Rockies out to California, making precious memories along the way.
A Memorial Visitation for Ernest will be from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI 49090. Ernest will be laid to rest at Chamber Cemetery at a later date. To view Ernest’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vibrant Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.