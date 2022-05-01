Ervin W. Voisard, 91, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Centrica of Rose Arbor in Kalamazoo.
Ervin was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Samuel and Myrtle (Wellington) Voisard, and has lived all his life in the South Haven area.
He was a mechanic for many years, and retired at age 88. He enjoyed working on homebuilt airplanes and tractors. He was a member of the Michigan Flywheelers Museum in South Haven.
Surviving are his two sons, Ervin W. (Mary) Voisard Jr. of Pullman and Allan L. Voisard of South Haven; two grandchildren, Ervin Voisard III and Trynton Voisard; brother, Marlen (Mary) Voisard of South Haven; sister, Ellen (Eugene) DePeal of Owosso; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be at a later time.
