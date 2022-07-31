Eugene Nicholas Ladewski, 95, of South Bend, Ind. and South Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born on Dec. 6, 1926 in South Bend, Ind. to the late Walter and Martha (Markowski) Ladewski.
Gene is survived by his “Irish Rose”, Noreen O’Brien Ladewski to whom he was married for 68 years. Also surviving are two daughters, Sharon (James) Joyce of Oakmont, Pa. and Julie (Phil) Devers of Gobles; two sons, Mike (Laurie) Ladewski of Naperville, Ill. and Pat (Rosie) Ladewski of New Carlisle, Ind.; 17 grandchildren – (Joseph Ladewski, Kathleen, Kailey and Erin Joyce, Eamon, Nolan, Eileen, Liam, Bridget, Patrick, Declan and Michael Ladewski, Tara Sullivan, Mary Flynt, and Sean, Nile and Claire Devers; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his beloved siblings Fr. Roman Ladewski, C.S.C., Genevieve (John) Speer, Loretta Ladewski, and Stan (Jeanne) Ladewski.
Gene attended St. Stanislaus Grade School, South Bend Catholic High School and received his Bachelor Degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1949. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and 70-year member of the American Legion Post 357. While working at Studebaker Corporation, he met Noreen and they married on May 22, 1954. His employment through the years included IUSB, Waterfield Mortgage Co., Memorial Hospital and, most significantly, a 29 year career as the administrator of the South Bend Clinic. Gene valued civic and community involvement and participated through the South Bend City Council, South Bend Housing Authority, Ivy Tech Advisory Board, American College of Medical Group Administrators, American Cancer Society, Notre Dame Alumni Association, South Bend Press Club, Kiwanis Club, Sister City Program with Czestochowa, Poland and the 100 Club. After his retirement and move to South Haven in 2005, he continued his community engagement as a member of the South Haven City Council, Housing Commission, Tax Review Board, and Bronson South Haven Hospital Auxiliary (20-year volunteer).
Gene’s love of family meant many gatherings at their Lake Michigan home. The South Haven shore was his place of refuge and peace. Most summer days he could be found on the beach or his deck listening to a baseball game or sleeping in the sun. He was a passionate fan of the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame Athletics and any of his children’s or grandchildren’s activities. Noreen and Gene loved to travel together with fond memories of their annual cruises and they made the best partners on any dance floor. Always with his camera ready, Gene leaves behind volumes of photos chronicling his family life and Lake Michigan sunsets. He followed news and politics closely and enjoyed sharing relevant newspaper clippings with all his children.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr. from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Granger. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame.
Gene’s family offers sincere thanks to the kind and caring nurses, aides, doctors and all other associates at Story Point Assisted Living and Traditions Hospice. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice in Eugene’s honor (1820 E. Day Road; Mishawaka, IN 46545). Online Condolences may be shared at www.kaniewski.com