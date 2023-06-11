Eugene Walter Sorenson, 73, passed away May 27, 2023 in South Haven. Eugene was born on Aug. 10, 1949 to the late Robert and Jeanette “Suzi” (Miene) Sorenson in South Haven.
After cremation takes place, Eugene will be interred at Monks Cemetery in Bangor.
On May 16, 1970 Eugene married his teenage sweetheart, JoAnn Williams, in South Haven. Together they have 1 daughter, Shona Sorenson-Brower, of South Haven. Also surviving are 1 grandson, Joshua, and 1 great-grandson, Elliot. He has 3 brothers, Pete (Brenda), South Haven, John (Cathy) Muskegon, and James Sorenson, Grand Junction. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tasha Brower, in 2019. Also, preceding were his brothers, Robert Sorenson and Don Cunningham.
Eugene served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1989.
After serving his country, he was part of security for the Palisades Nuclear Plant. He then went from there to working for the City of South Haven retiring from the Electrical Department as a lineman.
In his younger years, Eugene enjoyed playing baseball, blowing out both knees, despite doctor’s orders. He bowled on numerous leagues over the years.
After retirement, Eugene enjoyed staying busy and spent his free time on the tractor, usually with his great-grandson, piecing together puzzles, but mostly working in his pole barn restoring old cars.
