Eva Lee Miller, 80, of South Haven, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at home in the care of Hospice.
Eva was born May 3, 1941 in Cadillac to Rovena (Larson) and Ross Haselton.
Eva married Alfred Miller on June 20, 1969 in Traverse City. She spent a lot of time in the Cadillac, Rockford and Traverse City areas throughout her life.
Eva was a member of the South Haven Moose Lodge where she loved to play Bingo. She also enjoyed flower gardening, rock hunting, crocheting and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. One of her great loves was visiting national monuments and covered bridges. She also loved spending time with loyal companion “Bear.”
Eva is survived by her children, Jack E. Miller, Susan R. Miller, Christopher M. Miller, Timothy L. Holliday, Jeffery L. Holliday, Kevin L. Holliday, Laura L. Holliday, Cathy L. Holliday, Alfred E. Miller, Robert L. Miller, Karen F. Nugent, Robert A. Nugent, Lorie and Pete Hoag, Miranda Smith and Hillbilly Sampson. She is also survived by her sister Lois Lickey, 33 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many foster children.
Eva is preceded by parents Rovena and Ross Haselton along with her daughter Elizabeth D, Nugent and great-grandson Caiden Angel. She is also preceded by her brother Byron O. Haselton and sons Kevin Holliday and Arthur Nugent.
Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.