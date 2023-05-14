Evelyn Virginia (Knuth) Semand, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, wife and friend joined our loved ones in eternal rest on March 5, 2023 at Douglas Cove Nursing Home under Hospice care where she lived for 7 years.
Prior to her dementia 14 years ago, she was a caregiver and helped the Braschler family care for triplets. She was involved in the Senior Ministries group at First Baptist Church in South Haven where she was a member. She was born and graduated high school in St. Joseph. She loved to travel, play cards, word search, watch TV, movies and birds. She spent hours at the library researching family genealogy.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Kenneth R. Jackson, Susan D. Banks, Nancy E. Scott and Janis (Clay) Greiffendorf; and step-daughters Therese Wake, Shelly (Jim) Vincent and Shirley (Ron) Stavinga. She has 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lydia and Erwin Knuth, ex-husband William Semand, son Michael F. Jackson, step-daughter Pamela Crawley, granddaughter Casie B. Scott, sister Joyce Morrow and brothers Arthur and Stanley Knuth.
Memorial service is delayed until 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow at First Baptist Church, 1635 76th St., South Haven.
Memorial donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Hospice.
To view Evelyn’s personal web page, visit www.starks familyfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.