Ezekiel “Zeke” Seth Rayburn, 30, of South Haven, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at home. Zeke was born April 9, 1992 to Michael Rayburn and Alice (Coombe). He graduated from South Haven High School in 2010.
Zeke was a member of Kibbie Christian Reformed Church and volunteered at Hope Church with their SMACK youth program. He loved animals and babies. He spent most days playing video games and connecting with friends on Facebook. He also liked to “cook” and was constantly searching the internet for new recipes for his mom to try.
More than anything, Zeke loved to make people laugh, sometimes at his own expense, and would frequently swap “dad jokes” with best friend Graig. For several years, Zeke’s Ride was held annually in South Haven to raise awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Zeke is survived by his parents, Alice and Mike Rayburn; grandma, Mickey Rayburn from Lacota; and his sister Mariah (Mason) Prosser-Rayburn of Indianapolis, Ind. He is also survived by longtime friend Graig Stacy and countless others who have come to know Zeke for his positive attitude and good nature.
Zeke’s parents would like to thank Becky Springett for her help in caring for Zeke over the years.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. A celebration of Zeke’s life will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Garrett Haagsma officiating. The family asks that those wishing to attend wear bright colors in honor of Zeke’s bright personality. Zeke will be laid to rest in Monks Cemetery in Geneva Township next to his grandfather, George Rayburn. After the internment, a luncheon will follow at the Moose Club in South Haven.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 1012 14th Street NW, Suite 500, Washington DC, 20005 US. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.