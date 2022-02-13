Florentina, also known as Flora to many, left us peacefully Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to be with the Lord. She was born Dec. 7, 1934 in Lyford, Texas and found her forever home in South Haven in the late ‘60s.
She is preceded in death by daughter, Malena; 4 brothers; her eldest sister and both parents.
Florentina is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Pablo M. Hernandez; 4 sons, Pablo Hernandez Jr., Raul Hernandez(Wendy), Ruben Hernandez and Guadalupe Hernandez (Sherry); 4 daughters, Maria Saucedo (Bonifacio), Ninfa Salazar (Eugenio), Juanita Casillas and Olga Hernandez (Arturo); 27 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister and many nieces and nephews.
Florentina had a passion for her garden, she never had enough plants. She was the most generous, warm, kind-hearted, loving person. Florentina loved being around family, she enjoyed watching baseball and novelas. She also loved sewing and cooking, especially beans and tortillas for the grandchildren. And we can’t forget about “thrifty” shopping with her daughters.
She had many friends near and far from the years of being a migrant worker. Years could go by and you could just pick up from where you left off. She never turned anyone away. She loved helping, and if you told her no, she would find a way to supervise and assist. And as stubborn as she was, she always got her way. Until the very end she put up a fight. Florentina left a mark on everyone she knew and met. She will never be forgotten.