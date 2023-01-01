Frances JoAnn Ryan, “Jo”, 81, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Bangor. She was born May 11, 1941, in Blytheville, Ark. to Raymond and Frances Morgan.
Jo is survived by children Robert (Ronda) McNulty, Richard (Penny) McNulty and Kimberly Slazek; grandchildren Robin McNulty-Burrows, Benjamin McNulty, Brandi French, Morgan Peterson, Hailey Hurn and Blake Slazek; 9 great-grandchildren; niece Dawn Morgan; great nephew Noah Morgan and many other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by brothers R.L. Morgan and Roy (Linda) Morgan.
She is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Frances Morgan.
Jo lived in Florida for the past 7 years full time, visiting family for a few months of the year. She was strong willed, fun loving, and full of life. She loved gardening, being outside working around her house, and baking pies for her neighbors. She was always up for going to Disney with her grandkids when they came down to visit her. Jo loved line dancing with all her friends at the local VFW where she lived in Florida and was still teaching and dancing up until a couple of months ago. Most of all, Jo loved her family. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she will be deeply missed during Christmas and every holiday.
Cremation has taken place per Jo’s wishes and the family will be planning a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. To view Jo’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.