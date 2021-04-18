Frank L. Clapp Jr., age 72, of Grand Junction, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home. Frank was born Sept. 21, 1948 in Royal Oak, the son of the late Hank and Myrna Clapp.
Frank was a very passionate, understanding man. He lived for the Lord and was a member of the Pullman Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was also a long-time employee at Oak Haven. After graduating Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Korea as an accountant.
He loved kayaking, magnet fishing, bicycling and carpentry being his main career. Frank was a very kind and loving man and always treated everyone with respect. Frank was not afraid of work and was always willing to do what was needed and help anyone in need.
Surviving are his children, Jennifer Lee (Tubby) Burnett and Thomas (Brittany Allen) Clapp; stepchildren, Wendy (Dean) McConville and Donald (Valerie) Fulton II; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister Elizabeth (Glen) Adams.
He was preceded in death by his wife Fay Alice Clapp, his parents Hank and Myrna Clapp, and a brother, John Clapp.
Following his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service is being planned at Oak Haven Chapel – Pullman SDA at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.