Frank Thomas Knytych, 66, of South Haven, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at home.
Frank was born Dec. 6, 1955 in Chicago, Ill. to Laddie and Jule (Bresnahan) Knytych. On March 15, 1985 Frank married Judith “Judy” (McGrail) Knytych in Chicago, Ill. They shared 37 years of marriage before his passing.
Frank worked as a supervisor for area McDonald Restaurants. He loved golfing and walking the trail with his dog, Alice. He loved spending time with his friends and hosted many summer pool parties where guests enjoyed his BBQ cooking and swimming. One of Frank’s favorite past times was spending time with his grandson.
Frank is survived by his wife, Judy; two daughters, Mary Kate (Taylor Wallace) Knytych of Kalamazoo and Colleen Knytych of South Haven; grandson, Wilder Wallace and siblings, Mike (Sue) Knytych of South Haven, Daniel (Mary Lou) Knytych of Burr Ridge, Ill., Patrick (Shari) Knytych of Oak Lawn, Ill. and Katy (Jim) Grzetic of Oak Lawn, Ill.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Laddie and Jule Knytych.
Visitation will take place from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the Filbrandt Chapel with Rosary at 4:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at St. Basil Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Altine officiating.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Tunnel to Tower, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
To view Frank’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.