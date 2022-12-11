Fred Larraine “Robert” Davis passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 1, 2022 in Kentwood at the age of 76. He was born March 3, 1946 in South Haven to Fred and Henrietta “Anderson” Davis.
Fred is survived by children Antionette Kirkham of Reno, Nev., Michael Davis of Reno, Nev., Fred Davis of Kentwood, and stepdaughter Veronica Henry of Covert; a host of grand and step-grandchildren; and survived by siblings Catherine, Jay, Sheryl, Matthew and Henrietta.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Henrietta Davis; wives Mattie Davis and Thelma Davis and siblings Marion, Danny and Nona.
Fred was from a large loving family of eight siblings, three boys and five girls. all raised in Covert. Fred married twice. His first wife was Mattie “Dotson” Davis and he then married Thelma “Neal” Davis. Fred graduated from Covert High School and obtained a certificate of masonry and also an associate degree from Lake Michigan College. He worked in masonry and also worked at Palisades Nuclear Plant and for DTE Energy. In his early years. Fred was an avid Motorcycle rider, CB and ham radio operator.
A Wake for Fred was held Dec. 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven. Another Wake was on Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service, also at Filbrandt Chapel. Pastor Bobby Walker officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bobby Walker Ministries.