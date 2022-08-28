Freddie Shipman, 79, of South Haven passed away on Friday, July 23, 2022 at home.
Freddie was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Banks, Ala. to Thrist and Fanny (Woods) Shipman. Freddie graduated from Academy High School in Troy, Ala. He worked for Klett trucking industry for over 40 years. He loved people and had a lot of fun during family gatherings. Freddie attended church until his death and he loved to listen to old-school music.
Freddie is survived by his four children – Freddie Lee DeWitt, Lolletta Daniels, Shawn, and Lamonte. He is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two siblings – Dora Draughn and Nellie Ruth McClain; and 2 adopted siblings – RT Whitmore and Susie Whitmore. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.
Freddie is preceded in death by his parents – Thrist and Fanny Lou (Woods); siblings – Marha Rean Williams, Betty Rean Jackson, Hilden Shipman, Margaret Coffee and Thomas Henry Shipman.
Visitation for Freddie will be on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan, 49090 from 11 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Knox will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333