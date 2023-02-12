Frederic W. Tripp, 85 of Covert passed away at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital on Jan. 26, 2023. Born in Covert on June 26, 1937 to Fred and Grace Tripp. United in marriage to Eloise Ann Herzog on April 7, 1962.
Frederic is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eloise; daughter Terri Tripp (Kevin Novotny); grandchildren John Brinks, Kelsi Brinks; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Anthony, Gunnar and Ashlynn. Also survived by his sister Corrine Dubitz.
Preceded in death by parents Fred and Grace Tripp and 7 siblings.
Fred worked at Bangor Plastics for over 30 years before retiring at the age of 62. Fred was never a person to sit still, he and Eloise owned and operated Terri’s place in Covert for 10 years and continued to work there after selling. He also owned his own company, Eagle Plastics, and had his own plastic injection machine, doing work for local companies. He loved to hunt and fish. For the last 20 years he bought and farmed acreage in covert, they had cows, horses and at one time some blueberry fields. Fred was always helping the less fortunate with a hand up, giving people a place to stay until they could get on their feet.
Cremation has taken place per Frederic’s wishes and the family is planning to celebrate his life in the spring. Please make a donation to Al-Van Humane Society. To view Frederic’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333