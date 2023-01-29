Frieda Josephine Tincher, 90, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023 in South Haven. She was born April 11, 1932, in Fayetteville, WV to the late James Garfield Moore and Amanda Florence (Toney) Moore.
Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Paster Eric Jarvis officiating. Frieda was laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. To view Frieda’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Frieda worked at the former Consumers Discount Center, South Haven Rubber Company, Four Star, and a factory in Fennville before retiring.
Frieda married Henry Ballard Tincher on April 10, 1952 in Pax, WV and celebrated 36 years of marriage before his passing in 1988.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Amanda (Toney) Moore; her husband Henry Ballard Tincher; brother James Theodore Moore; sisters Beatrice Ellen (Moore) Gravely, Clara Jane (Moore) Cody, Carrie Mae (Moore) Cody; and great-granddaughter Skylar Young.
Those to cherish her memory include three daughters, Janet (Jack) Perlstein, Amanda (Doug) Burrows and Nila Dubas in South Haven; son James Tincher in Bloomingdale; grandchildren Faith Piersing, Willie Dubas, Sarah Young, Brian Burrows, Joshua Burrows and Amy Thackston; great-grandchildren Ashley Marr, Christopher Conde, Bailey Piersing, Mackenzie Tincher, Lexie Young, Harper, Drew, Madison, Sophia and Rosie Burrows, and Zoey Thackston; and great-great grandchildren, Wyatt, Emmaline and Jolene Marr.
Frieda enjoyed working on word search puzzles, reading books and was a member of the Advent Christian Church in West Virginia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.