Gale Dean Copping, formerly of Decatur and South Haven, proudly celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends on Sept. 3, 2022 at Story Point in Rockford. Dean passed away Oct. 16, 2022, six weeks later.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Decatur.
Dean was the son of Esther Walker Copping and Gale Edward Copping; brother to the late Marilyn Copping Olendorf and Robert Copping of South Haven, who survives. His many adoring nieces and nephews include Mark Copping, Christopher Copping, Robin Copping, Gayle Olendorf Beam, Lisa Olendorf Smith, Brett Olendorf and Douglas Olendorf.
Dean was known as the kindest, smiling, most thoughtful person, one who remembered every birthday and attended every family event, He would drive hundreds of miles, in a blinding snow storm, to see a grand-niece’s dance recital, and was a person who would never take offense, no matter what the occasion..
During the Great Depression, Dean helped on the family farm and attended school in nearby Petoskey. In 1940, he graduated from High School in Walkerton, Ind. During his high school years he ground the lenses for and built his own telescope. His strong interest in astronomy continued throughout his life.
Dean enrolled in Elmhurst College to study chemical engineering. His studies were interrupted by World War II. Dean served, without injury, for three years as radio operator on a Half-Track as the 20th Armored Signal Division fought its way through Germany and Austria. He retained many close relationships.
After the war, Dean studied journalism briefly at the University of Missouri.
He returned to Michigan where he graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in accounting. He also attended law school for one year – but it did not fit his kindly ways.
His first, adventurous job out of college was with The United Fruit Company (La Gran Flota Blanca) in Tela, Honduras. When Dean returned to Michigan he purchased a small accounting practice, which he developed and kept for the rest of his life, with many of his accounts blending into friendships.
Dean had a great love for his country, community and church.
He was a Mason, and a Kiwanian, who golfed (scoring honestly), bowled, played tennis, loved dogs (his was named “Money”), and delighted in foreign cars (his Mercedes was in the news when it reached 550,000 miles.)
Over 30-some years, Dean taught Sunday School; prepared audio copies of sermons for the home-bound; and was a treasurer, Elder and Ruling Elder of The First Presbyterian Church of Decatur.
A special thank you to the Teams at Story Point Senior Living and CorsoCare Hospice for their excellent care of Dean. Donations in Dean’s honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, P.O. Box 220, Decatur, MI, 49045, or to CorsoCare Hospice, 950 Corporate Office Drive, Suite 150, Milford, MI 48381.
Dean will be missed, but the memories of his kindness, thoughtfulness, sense of humor and the example he set, will remain with us forever.