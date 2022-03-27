Gary L. Oliver, age 73, of South Haven, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Bronson Hospital, Kalamazoo, after a battle with cancer. Gary was born July 15, 1948, in Port Huron, the son of Pastor Jack and Carolyn (Anger) Oliver and has lived the majority of his life in the South Haven area.
He served with the U.S. Air Force, Army and National Guard. He was a member of Anchor Baptist Church, South Haven. He enjoyed his daily drives counting deer and golf.
Gary worked for several years for D. L. Miller Funeral Home, and many years at Village Market in South Haven.
Surviving are his mother, Carolyn Oliver of South Haven; 2 daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Longmore of Wexford, Pa. and Laurie (Stan) Joseph of Portland, Ore.; 6 grandchildren, Chloe, Benjamin, Jacob, Paige, Colin and Luke; brother, Ron (Carol) Oliver of South Haven; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Jack Oliver; brother, Tim Oliver; sisters, Jacquline Oliver and Fran (Oliver) Hall; grandson, Connor Longmore; and niece, Kimi Hall.
The family met friends Friday, March 25, 2022, at Anchor Baptist Church, where the funeral service was held with Pastor Kim Meyering officiating. Interment followed in Monks Cemetery, Geneva Township. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be made to Anchor Baptist Church.