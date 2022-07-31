Our community sadly lost a pillar on Saturday July 23, 2022, when Gary Stephen Smith passed away. Gary was born on April 19, 1939. He was the oldest of 3 children born to Eddie and Lita Smith.
After graduating from South Haven High School in 1957, Gary went on to further his education at Western Michigan University. He earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education in 1962; then later earned two master of arts degrees at WMU in middle school education in 1967 and administrative leadership in 1981.
Gary lived in South Haven his entire life and over his 83 years, he touched many lives in the community. Gary served his community in various positions he held over the years and his actions certainly contributed to making South Haven a wonderful place to live.
Gary spent 20 years in public education as a teacher and then as an assistant principal. During this time, Gary also coached various athletic teams, which he did over a span of three decades.
Many of his former players still referred to Gary as “Coach Smith” out of respect for the time and energy Gary spent influencing their lives. Gary believed in hard work and discipline as the ground work for success both in the game and in life. In 2012, Gary was inducted into the South Haven High School Hall of Fame, which remained one of his most valued accomplishments.
Once a coach, always a coach. Gary finished his working career after 20 years at Palisades Nuclear Plant where he was employed as the manager of Emergency Preparedness.
Gary was involved in Habitat for Humanity for 9 years building homes in our community. Gary also served as an Elder at his church and as the Elks “Hoop Shoot” coordinator for our area which included many early morning workouts with young people working on their skills. Gary served on the Board of Directors for the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency and a mentor for the Hope Kids program that serves our young children in need of guidance.
Gary was so very proud of his children and grandchildren. He made this apparent by his attendance at many different activities over the years. Gary was always near a field, an auditorium or a gym watching his grandchildren and he was never shy to tell you how great his kids were.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gregg Smith.
Gary is survived by his wife Nancy of 31 years; Gary’s brother Mark (Nancy) of Surprise, Ariz.; Gary’s daughters Jennifer (Steve) Salasky of Grand Rapids and Rachel (Brian) Vigna of Caledonia; grandchildren Nick, Noah and Andrea Salasky, and Emma, Erin, and Allison Vigna; stepchildren Jennifer (Jon) Dorow and Stephanie (Joel) McCloughan; step-grandchildren Ryan (Macy) and Mallory Dorow, Jared (Liz), Brandon and Caleb McCloughan; and one great-grandchild, Riley Dorow.
Gary’s grandchildren will miss him very much. We love you Grandpa/Poppie.
Visitation took place at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd, South Haven on Wednesday July 27, 2022, between 10-11 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Smallegen and Rev. Craig Massey officiating. Gary was laid to rest in Chambers Cemetery in Geneva Township.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the South Haven High School athletics or Hope Reformed Church youth program. To view Gary’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.