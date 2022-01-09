Gavino Hernandez Jr., 96, of Bangor Michigan, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022. Born on Jan. 13, 1925 in Saspamco, Texas to Gavino Hernandez Sr. and Celestina Hernandez.
Gavino is survived by Rick (Eva) Hernandez, Celestena (Carl) Spencer, Tony (Anne) Hernandez, John (Tracie) Hernandez, Alica (Jamie) Wrzesinski, and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gavino joined the Navy in June of 1943, at the age of 18, upon his return he met and married Mary Rachel Lawrence on March 14, 1954. Together they had 5 children. He made a living as a metal fabricator, skilled welder and designer.
Gavino loved the Lord and studied Gods’ word daily. He was an ordained pastor, always wanting to help others. He loved to sing and play gospel music for the Lord and his family. Gavino had many hobbies, working in his shop, farming, fishing and gardening.
Visitation for Gavino was from 11 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Filbrandt Chapel 1076 S. Bailey Ave. South Haven, Michigan 49090. Gavino will be laid to rest at Grand Junction Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit Gavino’s webpage at www.starksfh.com The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.