Geneva “Jenny” L. Johnston passed away at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1938, in Humphrey, Ark., to Euell and Frances Ryan.
Jenny is survived by Daniel (Debbie) Bingham, Kathleen White, Donald (Carol) Johnston Jr., four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Bob and Winifred Ryan.
Jenny was a lifelong Christian, very active in the Assembly of God Churches she attended. Jenny made all of her own clothing, and was an excellent seamstress. She was also a great baker and cook.
Jenny enjoyed the times spent with her grandkids. She loved her dogs, and these past 25 years, her dogs were her life. She was a caregiver for both of her parents until their passing.
Jenny worked for Bond Aluminum at one point, but retired from her position as the administrative assistant for the prosecuting attorney of the 7th District Court.
Jenny has been laid to rest with a private graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery.
Make a donation in her honor to Centrica Care Navigators.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.