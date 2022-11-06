George Carrier, 85, of Grand Junction, passed away on Oct. 19, 2022 at his home. George was born in Breedsville, to John and Carroll (Owen) Carrier. He was one of seven children and enjoyed his youth in Lacota.
George moved to Grand Rapids to attend Davenport College and later married Joyce (Latchaw). Together they raised four boys in Jenison. George enjoyed outdoor activities and over the years was active as a fisherman and hunter, loved boating, hiking and any outdoor activities. He married Gay (Vasaris) in 1981 and they enjoyed 41 years of travel, fishing, gardening and visiting with children and grandchildren.
George is preceded in death by his parents and siblings William “Billy” Carrier, Jayne Patrycia, Rev. James Carrier, Carol (Clarence) Roe and Rev. Jack Carrier.
George is survived by his wife, Eileen Gay (Vasaris) Carrier; his brother Michael (Evie) Carrier; sister-in-law Mary (Turner) Carrier; sons Bradley (Sandee) Carrier, Brent (Kristina) Carrier, Brian (Denise) Carrier, Bruce (Barbie) Carrier; and grandchildren Lauren (Tristan) Blanchette, Sabrina (Zach) Sprintz, Chase, Mikayla, Tyler, Zoe, Elizabeth, Keegan, Ryan, Andrew and Caroline Carrier, as well as many nieces and nephews.
George, a life-long salesman, loved to talk and joke with people and was active at Casco United Methodist Church in many ministries. A memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the church (880 66th Street, South Haven) with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.