George Clifford Schnooberger, 82, of South Haven passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home in South Haven, Michigan. He was born Aug. 5, 1938 to Clifford and Blythe Schnooberger.
He married Virginia Schnooberger on March 31, 1956 where they shared 63 years of marriage before her passing.
George served his country in the United States Navy for three years. George graduated from South Haven High School and Kalamazoo Valley College with a master’s degree in education. He worked as a school teacher at Moline High School in Moline, Ill. and as a substitute teacher for Hartford School and South Haven School. George and his wife owned The Four Seasons restaurant in South Haven from 1987-1997.
He was a good father and very energetic. He loved woodworking and working outdoors. A special thank you to Mary Mullins and Rhonda Prim for helping to take care of dad along with the skillful nurses from Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother – John Schnooberger.
George is survived by his children – David Schnooberger of South Haven, Ginger (Tom) Kuhn of South Haven, Dana (Tammy) Schnooberger of South Haven and Gina Cowell of South Haven. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Wentz and brother, Bob Schnooberger. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in George’s honor to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011 or Parkinson’s Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.