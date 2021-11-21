George Thomas Musser, 81, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Ascension Borgess Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. He was born Dec. 29, 1939 to Orville and Helen (Dee) Musser in Williamsport, Ind.
George graduated from Central High School in South Haven in 1958. He then attended trade school to become a butcher. George married Kathy Eveleen Levine on April 4, 1987 and they shared 34 years of marriage before his passing. He proudly served his country in the Michigan National Guard from 1957 to 1960. George worked for a variety of companies throughout his lifetime, including the South Haven Rubber Company. He most enjoyed working as a bridge tender for the City of South Haven. George was known to be a happy, jovial people person who loved to talk, especially about the history of his hometown. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter – Jayne Rocks, and sisters – Rose Stennett and Mary Johnson.
George is survived by his wife – Kathy Eveleen Musser; children – George “Tom” Thomas (Michelle) Musser II, Jeff (Beth) Levine and Mark Levine; grandchildren – Matthew Musser and Benjamin, Samantha and Alexandra Levine; sisters – Olive Clemens and Patty Pierson; and brothers-in-law – Ben Johnson and Chuck Stennett.
A celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made in George's honor to Al-Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090.
