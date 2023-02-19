George R. Leever, 81, of Drasco, Ark., passed away at home the morning of Dec. 22, 2022 with his wife at his side.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Barnabas Church in Heber Springs, Ark. He was born Aug. 31, 1941, in South Haven to Robert and Frances Leever.
George graduated from South Haven High School in 1959 where he played varsity football and track. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1963 and completed flight training in December of 1964. He served in Vietnam where he flew with VAL-4 Black Pony/RVN (Combat Sorties 300+) 1971-1972. He retired as Captain (0-6) in 1990 and was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross.
George loved to fly and was employed as a pilot with Federal Express in 1974 where he flew DA-20 Falcon, B-727 and DC-10. He was a member of the Pilot’s Advisory Board and Line Check Airman, retiring in 2001.
George loved to travel with his family and play golf. He participated with the Memphis Chamber of Commerce as a member of the Military Affairs Council, and as a Life member of the Alumni Association and Navel Reserve Association. He was a member of the NAAA and was a Blue and Gold Officer. He was a member/lay reader of St. Barnabas Church in Heber Springs. He served as president of the Tannenbaum Property Owners Association Board of Directors for six years.
George was a loving husband, devoted father and caring friend with a well-known, peculiar sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Frances Leever and brother, Michael. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 58 years; and daughter Leigh Ann (Philip) and son Robert (Heather). He was dearly loved by his grandchildren Dalton (Brittany), Cody, Jacob, Madalyn (Caleb), Jonathan, Andrew and great-granddaughter, Reese. He is also survived by his sister, Joan McCloskey (Dick) and many nieces and nephews.
He will be interred at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium.