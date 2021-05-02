George S. Miller, 92, of South Haven, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at River Ridge Retirement Village in South Haven. He was born in Rochester on March 9, 1929 to Emery Miller, a Rochester barber and Charlotte Moore, a teacher and school librarian from Detroit.
He was named after his grandfathers, George B. Miller and Sherman Moore. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1947 and then earned a degree in teaching high school history from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree from Wayne State University in 1958. And finally, a Ph.D in Curriculum and Educational Philosophy from Wayne State University in 1968.
After graduation from Michigan, George worked as a substitute teacher in Detroit Public Schools before being drafted and serving two years in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He then taught at Wayne Westland Public Schools from 1954 to 1964 and then Western Michigan’s College of Education from 1964 to 1995 until his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Elizabeth, whom he married in 1954, his brother, Emery (Sandra) Miller, and sister, Kathy Ouillette.
George is survived by his four wonderful children, Andy, Earl, Jim and Charlotte; their wonderful spouses, Susan, Leng, Jeni and Judy; his four amazing grandchildren, Evan, Kate, Noah and Robin; his two nephews, Peter Ouillette and Emery Miller, Jr. and his niece, Angela Barnett.
George and Elizabeth loved living in South Haven and their family cherishes many happy memories from their years there. He will miss all of the new friends he made since moving to South Haven in 1990 and all of his old friends from Kalamazoo. If there is an afterlife, he hopes to see everyone again.
A visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Andy Miller officiating. George will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. Memorial contributions may be made in George’s honor to the American Friends Service Committee at 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102; Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum at 903 South Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090; or Al Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.