Georgia Lue Carr passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023. Georgia was born on Jan. 29, 1928 in Whitesville, Tenn. to parents Gentry Woods and Rosie (Jones) Woods.
She is survived by her children: James Frank Bowers of Grand Rapids, Grace Williams of Plainwell, Beatrice Abbott of Holland, and Mosetta Carr of Kalamazoo and Pastor LaVan Dyke (Kerry) Carr of Kalamazoo; grandchildren Lucy (Sam) Brice, John (Kim) Lewis, Dorothy Lewis, Georgette Jeffries, Stephen Bowers, Stephanie Daniels , Herbert (Lolita) Daniels, Darius Rolanzo Hill, Belinda Bowers, Donald Seawood, Cameron Bowers, Chelsea (Jack) Merry, Chivante Abbott, Joshua Abbott, Jacob Abbott, Randy Abbott, Rachelle Abbott, Genise Carr, Maurice Carr, Nicole Carr, Charmaine Carr, Tekeilla Carr, Vickie Carr, James (Sue) Langford, Stevie Langford, Taneshia (Scottie) Shaver, Lakheasa (Jeffrey) Gonzalez, Satin Langford, Nolan Hyde, James Carr, Justin Carr, Monique Carr, Whitney Hyde, Soliada Carr; and, a host of great, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews cousins, and family.
She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert Carr; parents Gentry and Rosie Woods; sisters Genny Taylor, Beatrice Wilson, Rosie Taylor, Grace Ellen Dotson, and Laura Alice Richardson; children Lue Ellen McMath, Leroy McGowan, Willie Mae Daniels, Rosie Bowers, Ednita Carr, Gloria Dean Carr, Terry Carr, Frank Carr, Mary Ann Carr, James (Jimmy) Carr; grandchildren Isiah Lewis, Rodney Lewis, Ann Denise Carr, Jessie Carr, Jason Clark and Delores Bowers and, others who we honor and remember.
As the youngest and last living of her six siblings; all girls She loved everyone deeply and never met a stranger. Her presence always lit up the room with the joy and love she shared with all. Known as “Mama Georgia” to family, friends and community, she took care of so many before her and after her and taught them to live with courage and compassion. Georgia was an artist, musician, singer, seamstress, gardener, distiller, historian, storyteller, and caregiver. Georgia worked for South Haven Coil and Restwood Nursing home.
Donations can be sent to Starks-Filbrandt funeral home c/o Georgia Lue (Woods) Carr or GoFundMe: Georgia Lue (Woods) Carr.