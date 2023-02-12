Gerald (Jerry) Leroy Byrd died Jan. 16, 2023. He was born Feb. 28, 1954.
He is survived by sisters Patricia C. Martin and Robin M. Ramsey of South Haven; nephews, nieces and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents Bernard L. Byrd and Betty L. Byrd of South Haven; brother Richard E. Byrd; and brother-in-law James Martin Jr.
Jerry like fishing and walking.
Cremation has taken place. Jerry will be laid to rest in Chamber Cemetery with his dad and mom.
The family is being helped by Purely Cremations and Starks Funeral Home.