Gerald (Jerry) Wretzky, 88, died peacefully at home on May 3, 2023, surrounded with love and in the presence of friends and family. After spending summers in South Haven with his family as a boy, he built a home in South Haven where he resided until his passing.
A proud veteran of the Marines (Korea), avid sailor, tennis player, outdoorsman and large dog lover, he is survived by his sisters Jocelyn McCoy (Dick) deceased and Marci Hayes (Rick Isaacs); three daughters, Tanya, D’arcy, and Molly (Michael); grandchildren Dylan and Elsa and numerous nieces and nephews, and English Mastiff, Romeo.
Visitation times will be listed on the Filbrandt Chapel website. A celebration of his life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to express condolences make a donation to any local hospice organization or the Al Van Humane Society (https://www.al-van.org/ donate).
