Gerald Wayne Couturier Sr., 61, formerly of South Haven, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 in his home in LaPorte, Ind. He was born Jan. 19, 1960 to Jerry and Carolyn (Dameron) Couturier in Austin, Texas.
Gerald served his country in the United Sates Army and was stationed in Korea. He married Ruth Couturier on Dec 16. 1994 in South Haven and they shared 16 years of marriage before her passing. Gerald worked as a heating and cooling technician since he was 16 with his father at Jerry’s Heating in South Haven. Gerald had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and tending to his birds. He also enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and brothers – William, Paul and Tony Couturier.
Gerald is survived by his children – Gerald (Danielle) Couturier, Jr., and Jennifer (Jonathan) Halliday, both of South Haven, and Amy (Kenneth Stevens) Edwards of Bangor; his former spouse – Dorathea Morgan of LaPorte, Ind.; grandchildren – Breanna, Dale (Bo), Alexis and Makayla Edwards, Brooklyn, Devin, Isabel and Vanessa Halliday, Brayden, Keagon, Aviyanna and Emmery Couturier, and Ryan Fair; and one great grandchild – Dallas Edwards.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven with Pastor Tony Kuenzli officiating. Contributions may be made in Gerald’s memory to the family at 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.