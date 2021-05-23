Gladys Joy Seid, 84, of Bangor, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born April 18, 1937 to Edward and Wilhelmina (Laru) Seid in Ontonagon.
She spent her life living and working, mostly as a secretary, in many places across Michigan. She enjoyed listening to music, playing the organ, horse racing, spent a great many hours reading and knitting, and was a woman of faith who was most recently a dedicated member of Anchor Baptist Church in South Haven.
Gladys is survived by her sisters – Catherine Vance and Carol Otterson of Bangor, Margaret Bratu of Hendrsonville, N.C., and Beverly Smith of Ironwood; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers – Bill and Gordon Seid, and sisters Beatrice Kimmel, Edna Kimmel and Merla Jean Axely.
Gladys will be buried with her mother and father at Woodlawn Cemetery in Rockland. Memories and well wishes may be left on her memorial page and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Anchor Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home,www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.