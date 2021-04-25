Glenda “Gail” (Cagle) Peterson, 74 of South Haven, Michigan passed away at her home on April 20, 2021 surrounded by her three children, two sisters and brother-in-law.
Gail was born April 25, 1946 in Hackleburg, Ala. to Earl and Frances (Rayburn) Cagle. She was their first child and the first grandchild on both sides of the large Cagle/Rayburn family. She was adored by her large, loving family. Gail’s uncles always told stories of the fun they had with her and how they thought she was so adorable.
The family moved from Hackleburg, Ala. to the South Haven area when Gail was six years of age. She was raised in Lacota, and went to Lacota’s two room schoolhouse and then South Haven secondary schools. She was the oldest of seven “Cagle Kids” and had a good childhood playing with her brothers, sisters and cousins and many friends. Gail grew up to be a caring, loving, friendly, fun loving person. Being the eldest in a large family was hard because times were financially hard for the family and she went to work at an early age. She was so proud and happy when she saved her wages and bought her Mom and Dad a new couch and could buy new clothes for her brothers and sisters. She cared about people and she made people feel like they were special.
She worked for Everett Piano, Bohn Aluminum and lastly as a medical assistant at South Haven Hospital. Anyone that met her would always say to her children “your mom is the nicest lady” and that was so true. She was selfless and would help anyone that needed help, even if it meant she did without.
Gail had a personal relationship with God. She was a voracious reader and loved books and where they could take her. She was the world’s best sale shopper, loved going to the casino, dancing and being with family. She was blessed with many trips with her sisters (also known as the “silly sisters”) where they enjoyed many laughs and made wonderful memories.
Her most important job was being a Mom and Grandma. Her world revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild who could make her smile and put light in her eyes on days she wasn’t feeling so well. She loved being with family and enjoyed the many cookouts and holidays.
Gail is survived by her three children, David (Teresa) Brown, Kelli (Joe) Sosnowski and Tracey Brown; seven grandchildren, Taylor Webb, Mara (Brian) Baker, Austin Brown, Hunter Brown, Conner Seebode, Joey Sosnowski and Corbin Seebode; one great-grandchild, Koltyn Baker; five brothers and sisters, Barbara Kelley, Robert (Donna) Cagle, Darcy (Joe) Quinnan, Jim (Sandy) Cagle and Debbie (Gary) Waite; and sister-in-law, Carla Cagle. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, countless cousins, life-long friend, Patsy Hoyt and her home health aide and friend, Rebecca Cleary.
Gail was preceded in death by her father, Earl Monroe Cagle, her mother, Frances Drucilla Cagle, brother, Joseph Cagle and brother-in-law, Dan Kelley.
Gail will be missed but remembered.
Visitation took place from 12:30-1:30 p.m., on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven. A memorial service followed at 1:30 p.m. at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
