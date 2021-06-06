Glenn F. Wokeck, 91, of Bangor, went to be with his Lord and Savior June 1, 2021 at Woodland Terrace Assisted Living, Coloma. Glenn was born Dec. 22, 1929 in Chicago, Ill., the son of Emil and Marie (Siebalt) Wokeck and has lived in the Bangor area the past 70 years.
In 1948 Glenn married Beverley Shindeldecker and together they had 4 children. He worked for Whirlpool, then started working with his father at Bangor Plastics which he owned and operated for 56 years. He had a love for flying. He repaired watches and clocks, played the piano, organ and accordion, loved photography, motorcycles and target shooting. Glenn enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family. Glenn was known for his sweet tooth.
Surviving are his 3 daughters, Kathy (Garry) Courier of Elkhart, Ind., Nancy (Skip) Mazzucco of Coloma and Lori Nelson of Mishawaka, Ind.; 2 grandchildren, Scott (Dawn) Copenhaver of Bangor and Shannon Hagerty of Stevensville; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverley in 2009; his son Robert in 2011; sister, Erna; and brother, Kenneth.
The family will meet friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church, South Haven, where the funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, with Pastor Skip Mazzucco officiating. Interment will follow in Monks Cemetery, Geneva Township. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be made either to the Bethel Baptist Church or to a mission of their choice.