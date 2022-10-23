Gordon “Gordy” Richard Hull, 81, of South Haven passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at home.
Gordy was born June 11, 1941 in Big Rapids to Ezra and Olive (Smith) Hull. He married Barbara (Patno) Hull and they shared 62 years of marriage before his passing.
Gordy moved to South Haven in 1982. He worked for the City of South Haven for over 30 years as an electrical supervisor. He belonged to IBEW for over 50 years. In 1982, Gordy joined the Loyal Order of Moose.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Connie (Keith) Ellis, Corey (Latonya) Hull and Monty (Lucy) Hull; grandson, Tommy Hull and his kitty, Miles. Special thanks to his grandson, Tommy Lee (Ashley), great-grandson, Jeffery and great-granddaughter Aubrey for all the care and love they gave to Gordy in his illness. Also surviving are granddaughters, Monicca, Heather (Brandon), Amanda (Adam), Alexia and Becky; grandsons, Isaac, Matt and Brandon; brother, Floyd (Barb) Hull and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gordy is preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Olive; brothers, Bob, Carl, Eugene and Jim and sister, Velma.
Thanks to the Hospice nurses and aides and to sister-in- law, Jackie (Clark) and niece, Wendy for all of their help.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Moose Family Center, 1025 E. Wells Street, South Haven.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the Moose Family Center. All donations will be put into a scholarship fund.
