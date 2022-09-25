Grady Hinton Jr., age 70, of St. Louis, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Grady was born in Gary, Ind. and raised in Bangor, the son of Grady and Wilma (Walker) Hinton.
He and his wife, Corlis, were married on April 7, 1985 and spent 37 years together in marriage. Grady and Corlis valued their time with family and especially enjoyed spending time doing simple activities such as going to one of their favorite local restaurants; The Spaghetti Factory in St. Louis or listening to music together at home. Grady and Corlis treasured their visits to Michigan to see family and friends as well. Corlis has fond memories of their time spent together over the years and takes solace in knowing that “Grady truly loved me.”
Grady was an astute observer and an insightful listener. He had a quick and witty sense of humor and found a way to make those around him laugh and smile. Grady loved academics and acquiring knowledge. He was a gifted writer as well as a noted author. He committed his life to teaching at the collegiate level for over 30 years as a professor of English. Grady received his tenure as a professor at Forest Park Community College and retired from Forest Park in 2012. His passion and talent for supporting others in the pursuit of their goals and dreams was evident in his academic accomplishments and accolades. Grady was an unpretentious and private person, but he made a lasting positive impact in the lives of others, both personally and professionally.
Grady is survived by his wife: Corlis Hinton (Mims) of St. Louis, Mo.; his son Jeff Hinton, of Grand Rapids; step-daughter Yolonda Dunnigan, of St. Louis, Mo.; two brothers, Dennis Hinton of Aurora, Colo. and Mark (Amie) Hinton of Marshall; four sisters, Linda (Joseph) Plair of Kalamazoo, Penny Hinton of Kalamazoo, Leslie (Keith) Bean of Indianapolis, Ind. and Judy (Will) Washington of Fate, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Wilma Hinton, and his brother, Carl Hinton. A graveside service was held at Monks Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.