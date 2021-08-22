Granville Merriweather Jr., 79, of Kalamazoo, passed away peacefully at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2021. He was born Dec. 11, 1941 to Granville and Elnora (Hardy) Merriweather in Chicago, Ill.
Granville worked various jobs throughout his lifetime including as a cook, factory worker and truck driver. He was a brother well loved by his siblings.
He is preceded in death by his parents – Granville and Elnora Merriweather, and brothers – Joseph, James, Charles and Samuel Merriweather.
Granville is survived by his twin sister – Gertrude Merriweather of Bangor; sisters – Julia Ampey of Gobles, Minnie Merriweather of South Haven, Janice Merriweather of St. Joseph, Jeanette Merriweather Shane of Bellville and Mable Merriweather of Ann Arbor; brother – George Merriweather of Nicholson, Ga.; and special first cousin and little sister – Beverly Gist.
Wake was from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel Starks Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ralph Cunningham officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at filbrnadtffh.com.
