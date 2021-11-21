Gregory “Greg” Norman Madsen, 62, of South Haven, passed away Nov. 2, 2021 in South Haven. He was born March 27, 1958 to Norman Christian Madsen and Donna Jean (Bassett) Madsen in South Haven.
Greg graduated from South Haven High School and went on to work in construction. He was a member of Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Greg was a very spiritual man and loved his church and loved Jesus. He gave back to his community through volunteering at the We Care Food Pantry and helping to maintain the Kal-Haven Trail by picking up trash. He would often say, “If it don’t grow there, it don’t go there.” Greg was well known in the community and will be missed for his independent, free-spirited nature and humorous story telling.
He is preceded in death by his parents; children – Geanette and Jeremy Christian Madsen; and siblings – Stephanie and Jesse Madsen.
Greg is survived by his son – Christian Madsen; nephew – Josh Hunsaker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m., Nov. 22, 2021 from at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in South Haven. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Rev. Rob Cornelison officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s honor to the We Care Pantry at 1301 M-43, Suite 2B, South Haven, MI 49090 or the First Congregational Church, UCC at 651 Phoenix Street, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 South Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.