We are saddened to report the death of Harold “Hank” L. Stone, III, 70, of South Haven and Gobles, who passed on May 8, 2023, in Pickens, S.C., after a short illness.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents: Harold “Rock” L. Stone, Jr., and Elizabeth “Bette” Stone as well as his beloved wife, Deborah Rantz Stone.
Hank is survived by his children: Courtney Stone-Lipscomb and Jason Stone of Pickens, S.C., as well as three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. He is also survived by Susan Stone of Sedona, Ariz., and Kathryn Stone of Watervliet, and their children.
Hank was a 1971 graduate of South Haven High School and was an outstanding athlete, earning letters in tennis, baseball, football, and basketball. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, his many friends, and his beloved KP Lake.
There will be a memorial to celebrate Hank’s life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the South Haven American Legion Post. We welcome family and friends to help us honor this remarkable man’s life.