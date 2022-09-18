Hal Cousins, 86, of Huntley, Ill. and formally of South Haven, passed away Sept. 3, 2022 at Ascension Alexian Brother Hospice Residence in Elk Grove, Ill. Hal was born in Gorham, Maine to Linda Patrone and Willis Cousins. Hal, along with his wife Mary, owned and operated Cousins’ Restaurant and RV Resort in Casco Township from 1989 to 2021.
Hal’s loving wife Mary, who passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, is survived by his children – Harold (Hal) W. and Laurie Cousins of Mt. Pleasant, Wis., and grandchildren – Bethany Cousins of Muskego, Wis. and great-grandson John Logan III, Rachel (Scott) Piel of Pewaukee, Wis. and great-grandchildren Baker and June Piel, Olivia (Thomas) Kortendick of Kenosha, Wis. and Collin Cousins of Racine, Wis.; Holly L. Abel-(Bill) Schaefer of Bristol, Wis. and grandchildren – Randal (Heather) Abell of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Molly Abell of Antioch, Ill. and great-grandchildren Adriel and Nile Rodriguez and Ronald Abel USMC; Michael J. and Dawn Cousins of Lake City, Fla. and grandsons – Michael Cousins of Crown Point, Ind. and Mitchell Cousins of Lake City, Fla. and great-grandson Xavier Cousins; stepson – James (Catherine) Barnes of Cary, Ill. and grandsons Ian and Sean Barnes; and stepdaughter – Shawna Lochner/Barnes of Schaumburg, Ill. and grandchildren Gavin, Owen, Braden and Aislinn Lochner.
Private family and close friends’ Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.