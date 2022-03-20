Harriet Louise (Hart) Kehrein, 93, of South Haven, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Harriet was born in New Britain, Conn. on Feb. 28, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Gertrude Hart. She was married to Gordon H. Kehrein for 44 years before his passing.
Harriet graduated from New Britain High School and attended Providence Bible Institute for 2 years. Throughout her life she had many jobs including Servamation in New Haven, Conn., the YMCA in Meriden, Conn. and the Aldo Hotel in South Haven. Her most important jobs were tending to her family as a mother and that of a pastor’s wife where she would sometimes type the bulletin, play piano, sing and even clean the church.
As a pastor’s wife, it was sometimes necessary to move to different places, including Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan and Connecticut.
Harriet enjoyed playing piano, singing and spending time with family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Monterey, Tenn. and an active member of the Civitan Club. She enjoyed volunteering at events for the church and Civitan Club.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Whittington of Monterey, Tenn., Evelyn Mills of South Haven, Heather Hall and her husband Ted of Berlin, Conn.; sons Cameron Kehrein and his wife Maryann of Southington, Conn., Leif Kehrein and his wife Nadine of Monterey, Tenn.; her 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Rev. Gordon Kehrein; her grandson, David Whittington; her brothers, Burton, Ernie, Forrest and Willard; and her sister, Gertrude Melissa Graffam.
Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington, Conn. Burial followed in Maple Cemetery. Calling hours were Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Monterey, TN, First Baptist Church of South Haven, MI, Centrica Care Navigators (The Hospice that took care of Harriet during her last days), or plant a tree in her memory. Please share a memory of Harriet with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com