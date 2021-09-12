Harriet Yeider, 98, of Bangor, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ely Manor in Allegan. Harriet was born in Chicago, Ill. on July 21, 1923 to Frank and Hattie Weber Williams, Sr. She was the fifth and last child to join their family and was soon given the nickname Dollie which she used for her next 98 years.
At age one year, Dollie moved with her family to a 75-acre farm just two miles west of Bangor. On May 5, 1929, she was baptized by Pastor Haase at St. Paul Lutheran Church in South Haven. With her siblings, she attended Johnstown Country School, and she kept many of the friendships she made at that school throughout her life. Growing up on a farm, she worked hard and she said she did everything except milk cows. She had fond memories of, as a teenager, riding the train from Bangor to Benton Harbor for 50 cents with her good friend Shirley Yeider, neither knowing at the time that they would later become sisters-in-law.
On Dec. 24, 1942, Dollie married Raimon Yeider in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Parsonage in South Haven. They spent the next year in Enid, Okla. where Raimon was stationed at the Army Air Force Base. When Raimon was shipped overseas, she came back to Michigan to live with family until his discharge in December of 1945. They were married for almost 67 years until his death in 2009.
Dollie and Raimon settled on a small farm near Bangor within walking distance to both of their families. She lived there until illness required her to be in assisted care the last two years of her life. Dollie was a typical farmer’s wife: tending a large garden, canning and freezing fruits and veggies to help get through long winters and, with Raimon, raising their four children – Kathleen, Christeen and twin sons John and James.
Dollie was a great cook but her first love in the kitchen was baking her homemade breads and cookies. She was a talented seamstress, was a 4-H leader and taught sewing classes in the Johnstown 4-H Club. She also made beautiful hand-crocheted doilies and large, crocheted wall hangings, was an avid reader and usually had a “dog” kid near her side. Dollie especially enjoyed working in the family cider mill every fall.
Dollie was preceded in death by her husband, Raimon; her parents, Frank and Hattie Williams Sr.; her parents-in-law, Levi and Reta (Sternaman) Yeider; her siblings, Ellen Braddon, Victor Williams, Fred Williams and Frank Williams, Jr.; her daughter, Christeen Wheeler; a grandson, Michael Yeider and a great-granddaughter, Tristian Hargrove.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (William) Cochran, James ( Bessie) Yeider and John (Jodie) Yeider; grandchildren, Garry (Tammy) Hargrove, Shellien (Allen) Schwerdt, Katherine Capp, Jeffery Capp, Shevron (Rick) Proscow, Amanda Sagar, Courtney Koenig and Carrie, John, James and Justin Yeider; great-grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Jennings, Steven Hargrove, Zachery Hargrove, Olivia Schwerdt and Brianna Rhodes; great, great-grandchildren, Laila and Levi Jennings, Ryan and Evan Proscow and Cody Capp; her sister-in-law, Peggy Ann Taylor Yeider; her devoted niece, Patricia Braddon Forrer and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in South Haven. Service followed at 11:15 a.m.. A luncheon was served at noon and interment followed at about 1:30 p.m. at Monks Cemetery in Geneva Township. Pastor Steven Daley officiated. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. The family suggests donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.