Harrison Anthony Brigham 80, of Covert, Michigan passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 peacefully in his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1941 in Chicago, Ill., to Harrison and Elizabeth (Veniace) Brigham. The family moved to Covert in 1941 and Harrison grew up on the farm there. Although born in Chicago, he considered himself to be from Covert and lived in the area all of his life.
Harrison married Lois Chulski on March 22, 1986 at St. Basil Catholic Church. Together they shared 35 years of marriage.
Harrison worked at National Motors for 23 years until the plant closed. He worked for St Basil Catholic Church and School as custodian. Harrison retired from South Haven Public Schools after 11 years in the maintenance department. He was also the owner of Mama’s Place Restaurant in South Haven for a few years.
Harrison enjoyed many hobbies including, hunting, fishing, cooking (ribs and Italian recipes), watching boxing, gardening (watermelons) and making his own wine. He loved family reunions and hosted many at his home.
Harrison is preceded in death by his parents and two sons: Harrison and Kenneth, and sister: Mary Williams.
Harrison is survived by his wife Lois Brigham; his children: Deborah Brigham of Detroit, Elaine Grimmette of Chicago, Ill., Dana Middleton, Charlotte Brigham and Raymond Brigham of Las Vegas, Nev. and Charlene Brigham of Dallas, Texas. Also surviving are siblings: Diane (Francis) Barbour of South Haven, Anthony (Rita) Brigham of Homewood, Ill., Catherine Robertson of Seattle, Wash., and Eva (Fred) Cunningham of South Haven. Harrison leaves behind 16 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 with a scripture service at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at St. Basil Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Morris officiating. Harrison was laid to rest at Covert Cemetery in Covert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hemophilia Foundation, 1921 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 S. Bailey, Avenue, South Haven