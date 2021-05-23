Harvey Jefferson, 74, of South Haven, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 in his home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Lenora Echols’ home at 16909 M-140, South Haven, Michigan 49090 with Pastor C. Johnson officiating.
Becky Kark
