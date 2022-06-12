Helen Ann Kemp, 89 of South Haven, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. Helen was born April 30, 1933, in South Haven as an only child to Fred and Sophie (Ott) Fritsche. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Kemp, and nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents.
Helen was a graduate of South Haven High School. Helen was actively involved in 4H as a leader and being very meticulous, instilled a good work ethic in many. She was also an avid horsewoman and a member of the Saddle Club, who preferred the English style of riding on her American Saddlebred horses Blue and Melody. She also had a fondness of her dogs Bella and Polly, providing daily rides on the Kubota to the woods as a form of exercise. Helen was an avid gardener and the farm gardens were part of the South Haven Garden tour previously. She prided herself in knowing the various bird calls of the many feathered friends that visited the bird feeders at the farm.
Helen was an extraordinarily thoughtful, caring, generous and hard-working woman. Many have received German treats at Christmas, loaves of bread, and fruits and veggies from her garden. She took pleasure in growing tomatoes in her greenhouse and sharing with members of the community. Virtually anyone she regularly interacted with in her life became a dear friend.
A visitation for Helen will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. To view Helen’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.