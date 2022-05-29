In loving memory of our beautiful mother, Helen Bernice (Thompson) Wallace, who passed away five years ago this weekend on May 28, 2017, at the age of only 69.
Born in Chicago, Ill. on March 28, 1948, she was preceded in death by her parents Roald and Catherine (Haller) Thompson of Burbank, Ill. and following their retirement, of Fennville; sister Constance “Connie” (Thompson) Wolfe of Kankakee, Ill.; and father and mother-in-law Gerald and Ruby (Weldon) Wallace of Pullman.
Loving wife of Michael Lynn Wallace for almost 42 years (married Sept. 1, 1973 in Pullman), who also preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2015, they were both long-time residents of South Haven for 40 years. Mother of Tamara Beth Studnicka and Timothy Roald Carroll, who both preceded her in death as infants; and of Kristina Beth Wallace of Madrid, Spain, and Tracey Lynn (Wallace) Decker of Fennville.
She was also the proud grandmother of Braylynn Ann Decker of Fennville, and best friend of many years to Kathy Fremer and husband Pastor Joe Fremer of Lowell.
Mom, you left us five years ago this weekend. To the world you were just a person, but to us you were our whole world. You were our best friend, our everything, and we are lost without you.
Life is so hard without you, Mom.
You stood up for us when we needed you, you always had our back, no matter what the circumstances. You sacrificed everything for us, and for Dad, and you made our lives better in every way.
We are so proud to have called you our Mom. We miss you Mom, every day, but smile knowing that you are in Heaven with Dad, together once again. We love you, today, forever and always.