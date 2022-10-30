We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, Henry Vaughan. He passed away peacefully at the age of 84, on Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by family. Henry was a resident of South Haven, Michigan since 1972. Henry was born Oct. 18, 1938 in Bentonia, Miss.
He began his career in South Haven as a lineman at Bohn Aluminum Piston Division where he worked for 24 years. He ended his work history as a custodial worker for South Haven Public Schools.
Henry’s hobbies and interests included caring for his lawn, hunting, fishing, and watching Major League baseball, as he was an avid Chicago Cubs fan; as well as sitting in the yard with his four-legged companion, Ted.
Henry was preceded by his father, Edward Vaughan and mother, Willie Smith-Vaughan, his wife of 55 years; Olivia Sims-Vaughan; brothers OD Vaughan, Charles Logan, Roy Vaughan and Johnnie Earl Vaughan; and sister Eddie Vaughan.
Henry leaves to cherish his loving memories, his son Edward (Vanesta) Vaughan of Douglasville, Ga.; daughters, Lenise (Jesse) Williams, of Kalamazoo, Mary (James) Randolph of Tinton Falls, NJ and Jovina Vaughan of South Haven; sister, Gloria Stean Ellis of Bentonia, Miss.,; brothers, Minus (Martha) Vaughan of Bentonia, Miss., William Davis Vaughan of Carson, Calif., Prentiss (Dorothy) Vaughan of Yazoo City, Miss., Joseph Vaughan of Bentonia, Miss., Herbert Vaughan of Dallas, Texas, and Jimmie (Christine) Vaughan of Richton Park, Ill.; grandchildren, Jason (Ashley), Olivia, Whitney, Martika and Jalen; nine great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law Claudette (Robert) Hampton; a special niece Carolyn Ellis; a bonus son Andrew Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children and friends.
Visitation was from 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Resurrection Life Ministries COGIC at 322 Elkenburg St., South Haven, MI 49090. Funeral service followed at noon with Pastor Dureya Gibson of Second Baptist Church officiating. Henry was laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven.
To view Henry Vaughan’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com
