Herman David “Pete” Kelley Jr., 67, of Bangor, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. Pete was born Feb. 6, 1955 in South Haven. He was the son of Herman David and Mathilda Rose (Sicard) Kelley Sr.
Pete graduated from South Haven High School, class of 1974. He married Judith Borah on May 26, 1979 in South Haven. Pete worked as an auto body technician for over 53 years. Pete excelled at his job and loved to tinker and fix things.
He was a true family man and loved fiercely. He looked forward to the family time spent at cook outs and the cabin times up North, especially when it came time for the trip to “deer camp.” Pete was a humble and hard-working man. You could always count on Pete for the blunt truth when needed and encouragement in the form of, “it will all be OK.” He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with all his grandchildren, taking trips and telling stories, and most of all his pontoon boat.
He is survived by his wife: Judith; daughters: Crystal Bivens, Pamela (John Henry) Kelley, Jennifer (Nicholas) Klock and Carol (Joshua) Klock; grandchildren: Kimberlee, Chelsea, Katelyn, Kevin (Cheyenne), Elysiah (Joshua), Alexiss, Carleigh, Jacob, Kali, Kyannah, Hannah, Dakota, and Tenley; great-grandchildren: Kyler, Kysnlee, and Ella; siblings: Marilyn (Richard) McFadden, Patricia Demitchell, Pamela Gettrust, Wanda (Thomas) Plochocki, and Charles (Nancy) Kelley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers in-law: Joseph Gettrust and Mario Demitchell; uncles: Ronald (Nadine) Sicard, Ed (Shirley) Sicard, and uncle Cork; and cousin Jeff Darling.
A memorial service celebrating Pete’s life was held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (05272 73 1/2 St, South Haven, MI 49090). Lunch was provided. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek, MI. (269) 965-5145 www. bachmanhebble.com