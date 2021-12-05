Herman Nelson Heuermann, 88, of South Haven, Michigan, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at his home in Auburndale, Fla. He was born April 30, 1933 to Nelson and Myrtle (Hathaway) Heuermann in Coloma.
Herman married Esther Natalie Scheffler on July 2, 1955 in Coloma, and they shared 57 years of marriage before her passing in 2012. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Herman worked as an agricultural representative.
He was a loving father and husband who adored his children and family. He was strong, patient and very positive. He loved playing and watching sports, especially golf. Herman was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, David, great-granddaughter, Avery and three sisters.
Herman is survived by his children – Tammy Heuermann of Coloma, Diane (Jeff) Landry of South Haven, Richard Heuermann of Parchment, Robert (Julie) Heuermann of Richland and Susan (Mike) Borr of Lafayette, Tenn. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and two sisters – Nita Kelley of Coloma and Sharon Wolik of Watervliet.
Visitation took place from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in South Haven. Funeral Service followed at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Steven Daley officiating. Herman was laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. Memorial contributions can be made in Herman’s honor to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 718 Arbor Court, South Haven, MI 49090 or Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com.
