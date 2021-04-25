Irene J. Wiacek of Bangor passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her four children. Irene was born Aug. 23, 1931 in Berlamont, the daughter of Peter and Agnes (Sikora) Stassek, and lived in the Bangor area since 1951. She retired from Hardings in Bangor after 30 years, then started part time with Village Market in South Haven the next day.
She was feisty and sassy, and had a work ethic that she shared with her children. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Rome where she was blessed by the Pope. She visited many places with her friends Carol, Kathy and Sue, who provided much entertainment on their trips. Christmas was her favorite time of year, especially making Christmas cookies, up to a thousand a year. She enjoyed Polka dancing, and listening to her husband, Casey, play his accordion with the Polka Trio. But her most favorite thing was spending time with her family, and she expected you to be there.
Surviving are 4 children, Carolyn (Dave) Newcomb of Central Lake, Dianne Bachman of South Haven, Patti Waite of Central Lake and Chuck Wiacek of Bangor; 5 grandchildren, David (Natalie) Scott, K.C. (Scott) Hall, Michelle Bachman, Michael Brinks and Breanne (Mike) Wiacek; and 8 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Floyd Rose; loving and tender caregiver, Jackie Hofbauer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimir “Casey” Wiacek; 2 son-in-laws, Tom Bachman and Cliff Waite; 5 sisters, Joanna Rose, Julia Mocklencate, Anna Ebertsch, Mary Sabo and Helen Gilbert; and 2 brothers, Stephen Stassek and John Stassek. The family will have private funeral services at this time, with burial at Arlington Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m., May 1, 2021 at 108 Prospect Ct., Bangor. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmiller funeralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be made to Al-Van Humane Society, or Caring Circle Hospice of South Haven.